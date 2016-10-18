Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
18 October 2016

Cuadrado earns Juve win at Lyon

By Wires

Second-half substitute Juan Cuadrado earned 10-man Juventus a 1-0 win at Olympique Lyonnais after keeper Gianluigi Buffon pulled off a couple of superb saves to keep the Serie A leaders afloat in their Champions League Group H clash on Tuesday.

Cuadrado netted the only goal in the 76th minute, seven minutes after replacing Paulo Dybala as Juve were down to 10 men following Mario Lemina's sending-off nine minutes into the second half.

Italy keeper Buffon, who made a rare gaffe in the 1-1 World Cup qualifier draw against Spain earlier this month, saved Alexandre Lacazette's 35th-minute penalty and made a couple of decisive saves before Cuadrado struck the winner.

Massimiliano Allegri's team retained the lead in the group with seven points from three games, ahead of Sevilla, who beat Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 away, on goal difference. Lyon are third on three points with Dinamo in last place after three defeats from as many matches.

By: Kula Aatoz Zodua
