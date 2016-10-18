Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
18 October 2016

Leicester maintain perfect record with hard fought victory over FC Copenhagen

Leicester City are on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages after a 1-0 win over Copenhagen on Tuesday continued to defy their domestic woes and kept up a perfect record in Group G.

For the third time this term Leicester went into a Champions League game on the back of a heavy Premier League defeat but they shrugged off the disappointment to secure a third straight win in the competition thanks to Riyad Mahrez's 40th-minute goal.

It was no vintage show from Claudio Ranieri's men, who lost 3-0 at Chelsea on Saturday, although they were unfortunate not to triumph by a bigger margin after Islam Slimani had a goal harshly ruled out for offside in the second half.

Leicester, on nine points, are now five clear of second- placed Copenhagen who suffered their first defeat in 24 matches in all competitions. Porto also have four points after beating Club Bruges 2-1 in Belgium.

