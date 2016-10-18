UEFA Champions League: Amartey and Schlupp's Leicester City maintain 100% record

Leicester City despite domestic woes continued their impressive run in the UEFA Champions League, with a 1-0 win over Copenhagen.

Jeffery Schlupp had no part to play in the game, after he failed to glitter in the Foxes 0-3 thrashing by Chelsea over the weekend, while Daniel Amartey for the first time in several games had to come on from the bench.

Amartey replaced Ryad Mahrez in added time.

Itr was an uninspiring first half dominated by the visitors, Leicester went ahead when Riyad Mahrez volleyed home with the outside of his left foot.

Leicester improved after the break and were unlucky not to go further ahead.

A Marc Albrighton cross found Islam Slimani but the striker was ruled offside having netted on the rebound.

