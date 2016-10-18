Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 18 October 2016 23:06 CET

Bale ends his European drought as Real Madrid hit five past Legia Warsaw

By Wires

Gareth Bale scored his first Champions League goal since December 2014 as Real Madrid thrashed Legia Warsaw 5-1 at home.

In a thrilling first-half, the Polish side spurned two good opportunities before Bale punished them with a sublime strike.

The reigning European champions doubled their lead when Marcelo's strike took a cruel deflection off Tomasz Jodlowiec and into the net.

Legia hit back through a penalty from Miroslav Radovic but minutes later missed another glorious chance to score.

And Zinedine Zidane's side made them pay again with Cristiano Ronaldo teeing up Marco Asensio to score on his Champions League debut.

The second half was more one-sided and the home side sealed an impressive performance when substitute Lucas Vazquez netted before fellow substitute Alvaro Morata scored late on to make it seven points from three group games.

Sports News

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
