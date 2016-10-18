Wolfsburg begin search for coach as Ismael takes over for now

Berlin, Oct. 18, (GNA/dpa) - Struggling Bundesliga club Wolfsburg will take their time to find the right coach to replace Dieter Hecking and could even give the job to reserve team trainer Valerien Ismael.

Chief executive Klaus Allofs cannot afford to make any mistakes in finding the right man after some of the club's recent transfer dealings have failed to produce results.

The Wolves will initially be taken over by Under-23 (reserve team) coach Ismael who led his first training Tuesday ahead of Saturday's trip to Darmstadt.

And the 41-year French former central defender, who twice won the Bundesliga title with Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich and has had coaching stints with Hanover reserves and Nuremberg, could even make the job a permanent one.

"I think he is not just an emergency solution," Allofs said a day after releasing 52-year-old Hecking.

"We are well placed with him. I trust him with the job."

For now Ismael remains an interim solution while Allofs looks at the alternatives. What is immediately needed are points on the board - Wolfsburg have just six from seven games, one more than Saturday's opponents Darmstadt.

The Volkswagen club has ambitions of regular Champions League football but last season failed to qualify for Europe and are now languishing near the bottom.

Hecking generally had a successful time after being appointed Wolfsburg coach at the start of 2013, winning the German Cup in 2015 and finishing runners-up to Bayern Munich the same season.

Last season though was a disappointment although Wolfsburg did enjoy a good run in the Champions League before going out to eventual winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals in April.

Allofs thanked Hecking for his "exceptional work" at the club and said the decision to seek a new coach "really hurts."

However in a statement Monday he referred to last season's poor league form and said the "radical changes to the squad during this summer failed to generate the desired momentum."

He now hopes Ismail will unlock the team's undoubted potential.

The club was active in the summer, spending some 42 million euros (46 million dollars) for eight new players including Germany striker Mario Gomez, while selling seven players for 50 million.

Not all recent transfers have been successful. Andre Schuerrle came for 32 million euros from Chelsea in 2015 but has now left - for 30 million - to Borussia Dortmund; striker Max Kruse did not stay long before being offloaded to Werder Bremen; central defender Dante was released a year after arriving in 2015 from Bayern Munich.

Germany striker Gomez meanwhile arrived pre-season for 7 million euros from Fiorentina, while Dutch striker Bas Dost was sold to Sporting Lisbon. Gomez has now gone 540 minutes without a goal while Dost has continued to find the net in Lisbon.

Wolfsburg, it appears, have still not compensated for the loss of Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, sold to Manchester City for 75 million euros in August 2015. Julian Draxler arrived from Schalke to fill the gap, but the Germany international made it clear ahead of the season he would like another move.

GNA