Sports News | 18 October 2016 21:10 CET

Hearts midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim vows to bounce back next year after injury-ravaged debut season


Hearts midfielder Samuden Ibrahim has vowed to bounce back after his debut season was marred by recurrent injuries.

The 19-year-old joined the Phobians in a high-profile move after winning the best player in the National Division One League.

But the youngster failed to live up to the hype to recurrent injuries.

"The entire playing body and management was disappointed in the performance in the just ended season" he told GBC Sunrise FM

"We're preparing strongly for the upcoming season"
"The Injury affected me a lot because I have not suffered such a long term injury in my career but I will return strongly next season"

He joined the Accra-based side from second-tier side King Solomon.

Sports News

