Sports News | 18 October 2016 21:10 CET

Ashantigold seal two-year kit sponsorship deal with Italian outfit KAPPA


Ashantigold have reportedly signed a two-year kit sponsorship deal with sportswear KAPPA.

The deal was brokered by new owners ForwardZone, according to kickgh.

"It true that, KAPPA will be our shirt sponsors for the next two years" the source is quoted by Kickgh.com

"This package was part of ForwardZone deal and there are more to come before the season starts"

KAPPA are the official kit sponsors of Italian side Napoli, South African outfit SuperSport United and the Stallions of  Burkina Faso.

