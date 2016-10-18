Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 18 October 2016

Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong in the dark over Boavista interest


Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong is unware of reports linking him with a move to Portuguese side Boavista.

Widespread reports claimed on Tuesday that the Kumasi Polytechnic graduate is close to sealing a deal with the European outfit.

But the 25-year-old has denied knowledge of the move insisting he is in the dark.

'You are telling me this, am not aware of this. Maybe the offer is yet to come but for me I don't know anything about it,' he is quoted Ghanasportsonline.

'As a player is your wish to go higher, but as it stands now am still a Kotoko player and I have not received any offer from Boavista as it is reported.'

Frimpong was one of Kotoko best performers for last season with his versatility.

The former BA United defender emerged as the club's joint-top scorer with  eight league goals as the Porcupine Warriors finished fifth.

