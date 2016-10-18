CAF ambassador Abdul ‘Golden Boy’ Razak arrives in Gabon ahead of 2017 Nations Cup draw on Wednesday



Ghana legend Abdul 'Golden Boy' Razak has arrived in the Gabonese capital of Libreville ahead of the draw for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Kotoko coach has been named as an ambassador for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

The 1978 AFCON winner and African Footballer of the Year has been selected by the Confederation of African Football.

The Black Stars will know its group opponents for biannual showpiece on Wednesday.

The four-time African champions are among the four teams seeded for the tournament.

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations will be played from 14 January to 05 February.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com