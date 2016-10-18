Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 18 October 2016 20:25 CET

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Black Maidens finally leave hotel after payment

It is reported that the Black Maidens have finally left their hotel rooms after the government paid each player $1,000 for the feat chalked in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan.

Ghana reached the quarter-finals stage of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, despite going through challenging times: per-diems for their stay in Jordan were not paid coupled with qualification bonuses.

The team after arriving from Jordan decided to stay in their hotel rooms in Accra to wait for expected monies to be cleared.

And there are reports $1000 has been paid to each of the players who participated in the competition.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

character classify people in the society
By: lab mac zion
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img