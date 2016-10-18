FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Black Maidens finally leave hotel after payment

It is reported that the Black Maidens have finally left their hotel rooms after the government paid each player $1,000 for the feat chalked in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan.

Ghana reached the quarter-finals stage of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, despite going through challenging times: per-diems for their stay in Jordan were not paid coupled with qualification bonuses.

The team after arriving from Jordan decided to stay in their hotel rooms in Accra to wait for expected monies to be cleared.

And there are reports $1000 has been paid to each of the players who participated in the competition.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh