Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah fit for Anderlecht ahead of Europa League clash against Mainz 05 on Thursday



Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah is fit for Anderlecht's Europa League clash against Mainz O5 on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has battled a knee injury he picked up since August 18 during an Europa League match against Slavia Prague.

The French-born Ghanaian has started group training and appears fit for the clash against the German outfit.

It's the clash of the top two teams in Group C with debutant Mainz 05 taking on perhaps their toughest opponents yet in seasoned campaigners Anderlecht.

