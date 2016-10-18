Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 18 October 2016 20:25 CET

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah fit for Anderlecht ahead of Europa League clash against Mainz 05 on Thursday


Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah is fit for Anderlecht's Europa League clash against Mainz O5 on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has battled a knee injury he picked up since August 18 during an Europa League match against Slavia Prague.

The French-born Ghanaian has started group training and appears fit for the clash against the German outfit.

It's the clash of the top two teams in Group C with debutant Mainz 05 taking on perhaps their toughest opponents yet in seasoned campaigners Anderlecht.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

“Fight for what you want. Fight for what you believe in. Fight for what you stand for.”
By: Kevin Abdulrahman
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img