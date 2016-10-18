Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
FC Copenhagen without Ghanaian striker Danny Amankwaa ahead of Leicester City clash tonight


FC Copenhagen are without Ghanaian striker Danny Amankwaa ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash against Leicester City tonight.

The 22-year-old is out with a knee injury and has been ruled out of the clash at the King Power stadium.

The Danish champions travel to England seeking to record a win against the Foxes.

