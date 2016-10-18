Ex-Ghana Olympic star Solar Ayew urges Ghana FA to re-appoint former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah



Ex-Ghana's Under-23 midfielder Solar Ayew wants the Ghana FA to re-appoint Kwesi Appiah as Black Stars coach.

Solar, the brother of Ghana legend Abedi Pele, insists current coach Avram Grant has failed and must be shown the exit.

He has urged the Ghana FA to re-engage the Khartoum SC trainer to replace the former Chelsea manager.

"We should go back to our old system of employing local coaches to handle our Black Stars" he told Obuasi based radio station Time FM

"Coach Avram Grant is not a serious person, how can you make a call-up with no local player.

"The team should be given to the local ones [Coaches] because they know our style of play.

"I think we should bring back back Coach Kwesi Appiah because he is one of finest coach in Africa now.

Appiah has been named Coach of the Year in Sudan after despite guiding Khartoum SC to fifth position last term.

The former Kotoko star was sacked after Ghana's wrecked 20144 World Cup campaign in Brazil.

Grant has picked up only three points from four competitive and non-competitive games.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com