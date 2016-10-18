Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 18 October 2016 20:25 CET

Ex-Ghana Olympic star Solar Ayew urges Ghana FA to re-appoint former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah


Ex-Ghana's Under-23 midfielder Solar Ayew wants the Ghana FA to re-appoint Kwesi Appiah as Black Stars coach.

Solar, the brother of Ghana legend Abedi Pele, insists current coach Avram Grant has failed and must be shown the exit.

He has urged the Ghana FA to re-engage the Khartoum SC trainer to replace the former Chelsea manager.

"We should go back to our old system of employing local coaches to handle our Black Stars" he told Obuasi based radio station Time FM

"Coach Avram Grant is not a serious person, how can you make a call-up with no local player.

"The team should be given to the local ones [Coaches] because they know our style of play.

"I think we should bring back back Coach Kwesi Appiah because he is one of finest coach in Africa now.

Appiah has been named Coach of the Year in Sudan after despite guiding Khartoum SC to fifth position last term.

The former Kotoko star was sacked after Ghana's wrecked 20144 World Cup campaign in Brazil.

Grant has picked up only three points from four competitive and non-competitive games.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Everything has it's beauty but not everyone sees it.
By: Anita Owusu Boateng
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img