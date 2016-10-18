Hearts celebrate deceased legendary coach Jones Attuquayefio who turns 72 today



Hearts are celebrating their legendary deceased coach Jones Attuquayefio, who turned 72 today.

The celebrated ex-Great Olympics trainer died last year after battling throat cancer for years.

Attuquayefio, born October 18, 1944, turns 72 today.

He won ten trophies during his spell with the club including five Premier League crowns, CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Super Cup with two FA Cups.

The late Attuquayefio coached the Benin National team during his hey days and he is regarded as one of the legends of the game in the country and Africa as a whole.

