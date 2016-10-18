Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 18 October 2016 20:25 CET

Hearts celebrate deceased legendary coach Jones Attuquayefio who turns 72 today


Hearts are celebrating their legendary deceased coach Jones Attuquayefio, who turned 72 today.

The celebrated ex-Great Olympics trainer died last year after battling throat cancer for years.

Attuquayefio, born October 18, 1944, turns 72 today.

He won ten trophies during his spell with the club including five Premier League crowns, CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Super Cup with two FA Cups.

The late Attuquayefio coached the Benin National team during his hey days and he is regarded as one of the legends of the game in the country and Africa as a whole.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Groups within group make the main group powerless.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img