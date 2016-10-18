Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 18 October 2016 20:25 CET

Dreams FC honour former Dawu Youngsters chairman Seth Yeboah


Dreams FC have honoured chairman of defunct Dawu Youngster Seth Yeboah.

Yeboah, an accomplished businessman is the Tufohene of Dawu - the home of Dreams FC.

The former football administrator showed his magnanimity when he gave his Dawu Park facility being used by the club.

'I don't know what to say,' Seth Yeboah told www.dreamsfc.com.

'It came as a big surprise to me. This is really touching and I really want to say a big thank you to the entire Dreams FC for this.'

Dreams FC President Mohammed Jiji Alifoe led a highly-powered delegation including Community Relations Manager Yussif Idrissu and hardworking Administrative Manager Ameenu Shardow.

