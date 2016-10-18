Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 18 October 2016 19:40 CET

Each Black Maidens player paid US$1,000; team finally leave hotel

Black Maidens players have been paid US$ 1,000 each to break camp after arriving from Jordan where they participated in the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finals. 

They are still owed US$ 1,000 after reaching the quarter-final where they lost to Korea DPR after conceding a 94th minute goal.

'Each player has been paid $1000 by the ministry to ensure they leave the Hotel to their various homes,'' Management committee chairman Augustine Arhinful mentioned to Abusuafmonline.

Sports News

