Fit-again former Ghana youth star David Atanga available for Heidenheim ahead of Dynamo Dresden clash next week



Ghanaian midfielder David Atanga is available for selection ahead of Heidenheim league clash against Dynamo Dresden next Saturday.

The 19-year-old missed the side's 2-0 win at Greuther FÃ¼rth last Saturday due to a toe injury.

But the Ghanaian youngster has recovered fully after returning to training.

He is therefore available for selection ahead of Heidenheim home game against Dynamo Dresden at the Voith-Arena next Saturday.

The Ghanaian is on loan from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg where he has made only four appearances in nine games.

