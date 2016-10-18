Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 18 October 2016 19:40 CET

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City scouts monitor Yaw Yeboah in FC Twente clash

Ghana U20 star Yaw Yeboah is likely to return to his mother club Manchester City in the English Premier League next season as the Manchester side sent scouts to watch him in FC Twente's 2-2 draw with PEC Zwolle.

The Ghanaian repeated his phenomenal performance as his side drew 2-2 with the visitors in a game which saw Manchester City's scout Fergal in the stands to catch a glimpse.

The instrumental midfielder forced cheers from all at the De Grolsch Veste as he dazzled the defenders of the visiting side, compelling them to chase their own shadows.

Fergal was pleased with Yaw Yeboah who lasted the entire duration of the game revealing that his parent club are happy with his progress.

Yaw, 19, has been in top form since joining FC Twente earlier this season on loan from the former Premier League champions.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com



