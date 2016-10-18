Mubarak Wakaso ruled out for one week with ankle injury

Panathinaikos ace Mubarak Wakaso is set for a one-week spell on the sidelines after hurting his ankle in the 2-1 defeat to Xanthi Skoda Greek top-flight.

The Ghana international was replaced by Sebastian Letho shortly after the break.

After tests, Wakaso will need about seven days to recover fully.

This means he will miss Thursday's Europa League match with Belgian side Standard Liege.

