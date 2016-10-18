CAF keen to establish health map for African footballers

Plans are far advanced towards the establishment of a Health Map for African Footballers by the CAF in the quest to set-up a medical database of footballers across the continent and beyond.

CAF Secretary General, Hicham El Amrani said the Health Map is a step towards the development of a Software that allows to gather medical data of all players who participate in competitions under the ambit of the continent's football governing body.

He made this revelation at the 5th CAF Medical Congress held from 14-16 October 2016 in Cairo, Egypt, under the theme 'Clean and Healthy Football' and drew participation from Medical personnel from the various National Associations.

El Amrani said the theme was in line with CAF's zero tolerance policy on Doping, Age Determination, Gender Verification amongst others, whilst calling on the participants to play their part towards the attainment of the set objectives.

'This Congress is very important for a 'Clean and Healthy Football' on the continent, and confirms CAF's commitment to the development of the medical aspect of the game.

'We thank FIFA for their support to help in the testing of players for the U-20 competitions. Also, the support of our institutional partners including Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), ASPETAR, African Union of Sports Medicine (UAMS) who have been critical and provided knowledge and knowhow towards the adoption of better strategies,' he concluded.

CAF Executive Committee member and president of the CAF Medical Committee, Adoum Djibrine said the congress 'provided an opportunity for participants to share ideas and exchange experience on the medical front which witnesses constant evolution due to science and technology to improve the health and performance of footballers in a clean manner.

'The congress is the fifth of its kind since 2005 in Cairo, Egypt; 2007 in Accra, Ghana; 2009 in Kigali, Rwanda and 2012 in Casablanca, Morocco. The frequency has thus been changed from every two (2) years to every four (4) years. I therefore inform you all that the next congress will take place in 2020'.

'The congress was very beneficial and enlightened us on many areas in line with modern trends of the medical profession. We were taken through pre-match medical formalities and examinations, doping procedures, cardiac resuscitation and the management of injuries,' said one of the participants, Manfred Kinyero Limbanga from Tanzania.

Topics discussed during three days included the Application of Pre Competition Medical Assessment (PCMA), Application of Injury Statistics, Clinical Management of Sudden Cardiac Arrest on the Football Field, MRI for Age Determination in Football, Gender Verification, Management of concussion and Management of Football Activities during Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (Ebola /Yellow Fever) Outbreaks.

Over 80 medical personnel representing the 54 National Associations affiliated to CAF attended the three day congress.

