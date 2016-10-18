Premier League: Mourinho hails Manchester United for silencing Anfield

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praised his team for subduing Anfield after they held in-form Liverpool to a dour 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Monday.

United have won only one of their last five league games and remain seventh in the league, three points below fourth-place Liverpool and five points off leaders Manchester City.

But having thwarted Liverpool's ambitions of registering a sixth successive win, Mourinho hailed his side's performance.

"We controlled the game, not just tactically, but the emotion of the game," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"That was probably the quietest Anfield I had and I was expecting it to be the other way. I think was a positive performance.

"The reaction from their crowd was permanent disappointment. People expected us to come here and be really in trouble, which we were not."

He added: "If you analyse the game, you see the reason why we did it, playing (Ashley) Young and (Marouane) Fellaini.

"We had control of the game. There were two amazing saves by David de Gea, it's true, but they were out of context.

"This is a point that stopped them winning three. Other candidates for the title have easier fixtures at the moment and it is important to keep close to them.

"Our opportunity to get five wins in a row will come."

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp greets Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho (R) at Anfield on October 17, 2016 (AFP)

