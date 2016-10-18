Champions League: Arsenal revival driven by grit as well as guile

After crumbling at the first sign of pressure far too often in recent years, Arsenal are finally showing signs of developing a steely spine and Theo Walcott is the unlikely standard bearer.

Arsene Wenger's side have been guilty of squandering numerous chances to mount Premier League title challenges and go deep into the Champions League due in a large part to a woeful lack of backbone.

Yet Saturday's 3-2 win over Swansea at the Emirates Stadium was the latest sign of a more resolute nature taking hold among Wenger's squad.

With Bulgarian minnows Ludogorets visiting north London on Wednesday, Arsenal have an opportunity to show their attacking talents, but it was the way they dug deep to see off Swansea that was more encouraging for Gunners winger Walcott.

Walcott scored twice in the first half against Swansea before Mesut Ozil's goal put them 3-1 ahead in the 57th minute.

Arsenal's (from L) Theo Walcott celebrates with teammates Shkodran Mustafi, Alexis Sanchez and Granit Xhaka after scoring a goal during their English Premier League match against Swansea City, in London, on October 15, 2016 (AFP/File)

