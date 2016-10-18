Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Champions League: Borussia Monchengladbach face test of fire in Glasgow

Borussia Monchengladbach face a test of fire as they travel into the cauldron of Celtic Park on Wednesday with a first Champions League Group C win at stake for both sides.

Celtic's raucous fans carried the Hoops to a 3-3 draw with Manchester City last time out and coupled with Gladbach's poor away record the crowd could be a bankable asset again.

Andre Schubert's Gladbach, who fell to Man City (0-4) and Barcelona (1-2), are sitting bottom of the group.

They return to a city where they endured their heaviest European defeat, an 8-0 loss to Rangers in the 1960/61 European Cup Winners' Cup, but boosted by the knowledge that Celtic are traditionally beaten by German opponents.

Celtic are unbeaten at home in 21 games and manager Brendan Rodgers is counting on the crowd again to lift his side whose hopes of qualifying for the last 16 looked to be over after a 7-0 mauling at the Nou Camp.

play

Celtic's Craig Gordon (L) and Kolo Toure celebrate following their UEFA Champions League Group C 3-3 draw with Manchester City, at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, on September 28, 2016 (AFP/File)

