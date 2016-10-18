Champions League: Guardiola heads home seeking break from away day blues

For one of the most decorated coaches of all-time, boasting a 75 percent career win percentage and 21 trophies, Pep Guardiola's record of two wins from his last 11 away Champions League matches is an uncharacteristic stain.

Manchester City's long court of the Catalan was not just to dominate at home, but secure City's place amongst the European elite by winning the Champions League.

Despite reaching the last four for the first time in their history last season, Guardiola insists they are far from the finished article.

"If you ask me if we are ready to compete in Europe, then we are not ready," he said last month despite a stunning 10-game winning run to start his tenure.

That streak, though, was snapped on their first trip in the Champions League proper in a pulsating 3-3 draw at Celtic three weeks ago.

