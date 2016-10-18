Premier League: Liverpool shown up by Manchester United, says Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claimed that his team had exposed Liverpool's shortcomings after holding Jurgen Klopp's high-flying team to a 0-0 draw.

Liverpool went into Monday's game at Anfield seeking a sixth successive win in all competitions and bidding to draw level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City and second-place Arsenal.

But United restricted them to few chances, with visiting goalkeeper David de Gea largely untroubled apart from a pair of eye-catching second-half saves to deny Emre Can and Philippe Coutinho.

"The goalkeeper (De Gea) was on holiday for 90 minutes, but he had two big saves to do and he did," said Mourinho, whose side remain seventh in the table.

play

Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini (left) battles with Liverpool's Sadio Mane at Anfield on October 17, 2016 (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh