Champions League: Guardiola changed Barcelona, says Pique ahead of Man City clash

Pep Guardiola's legacy at Barcelona will never be forgotten, according to Barca defender Gerard Pique, ahead of the Manchester City manager's return to the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Pique was a major part of the Guardiola side that won 14 trophies in a golden four-year period between 2008 and 2012.

"Pep made a mark on all of us that were with him, there was a before and after. We understood football in a different way and he changed the history of the club," said Pique on Tuesday.

"I only have complimentary words for him. He gave me the opportunity to come here and gave me everything."

City travel to the Camp Nou without a win in three games as draws at Celtic and home to Everton sandwiched Guardiola's first defeat in England at Tottenham Hotspur.

play

Pep Guardiola is thrown into the air by Barcelona players after winning the Champions League in 2011 (AFP/File)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh