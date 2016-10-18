Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 18 October 2016

U20 Women's World Cup: Didi Dramani insists proper external exercise will take Princesses far in Papua New Guinea

Head coach of the Black Princesses Mas-Ud Didi Dramani says his side will put up a great show at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Papua New Guinea if they get the needed external preparation.

The former Asante Kotoko coach admitted that even though their plans for their preparation at home have not been met, they have doubled their efforts such that a little international exposure will see his charges going far in the tournament next month.

"We will do our very best because our preparation is good locally. We just want to believe that in terms of external preparation, it will come according to the time," Didi told Ghanasoccernet.com

"With the facilities externally, the players will be motivated because they will have the right platforms to train and play on to prepare their minds for the tournament," he added.

Ghana will be one of the countries from Africa to show up at the tournament which starts in the middle of next month.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

