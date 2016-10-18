Ex-Sports Minister ET Mensah backs Nii Lante Vanderpuye in feud with Ghana FA

Former Sports Minister ET Mensah supports the 'abrasive' leadership style of Nii Lante Vanderpuye against the Ghana Football Association.

Vanderpuye, who was installed this January, has clashed with the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led administration.

Both parties have traded accusations and the strained relationship seems to be affecting the various national teams.

There are no signs the impasse will be put to bed and Hon. Mensah, Vanderpuye is doing the right thing by being strict on the Ghana federation.

''Nobody can be a leader without being strict if not you can't achieve anything. I was strict, I never allowed certain things to be done. People who supported us did that wholeheartedly because we managed their funds properly,'' he told Starr Sports.

''It is not the matter of Nii Lantey Vanderpuije walking on anybody but they [GFA] should be humble enough. You go on air through your communicators to insult your minister that he should not have anything to say about the Ministry which he has been assigned to work? Because, if anything goes wrong he will be blamed.

"These reactions from the GFA has resulted in the high turnover of Ministers because people deliberately will plan and say they will finish a particular minister."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com