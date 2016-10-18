EXCLUSIVE: Atalanta, FC Rostov among top clubs tracking red-hot Ghanaian striker Godsway Donyoh



Atalanta, Werder Bremen and FC Rostov are among top European clubs keeping tabs on highly-rated Ghanaian striker Godsway Donyoh, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The former Manchester City starlet, regarded by many as one of the most promising talent, is also attracting interest from Major Soccer League side Portland Timbers after a breakthrough season at Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Donyoh, 22, has been a real goal threat for the Danish side, scoring four goals so far this season with several assists.

The hugely talented former Right to Dream Academy product is courting interest from several stellar clubs abroad with Italian side Atalanta, German outfit Werder Bremen, Russian Premier League side Rostov FC as well as MLS side Portland Timbers believed to be in a four-horse race for his signature.

The Ghanaian won man of the match in Nordsjaelland's 1-1 stalemate at home to Brondby over the weekend.

The player's representative Christian Schulte has confirmed his client has received several offers from different clubs.

"Godsway is a special talent and we have received many offers for his signature," the Global Group Eleven Sports Management chief told GHANAsoccernet.com

"There is a real possibility of moving him from Nordsjaelland where he has excelled so far.

"There are interest from Italy, Germany, Russia and the MLS in particular. We are looking at the best option for him.

"He is a young kid with massive potential to become one of the best in the world and so we want to ensure his progress is steady."

A work in progress, Donyoh seems a complete package: pace, technique and the uncanny ability of being in the right position. It's an admirable set for the burgeoning striker to build his career upon.

The Ghanaian has the complete arsenal. His crafty movement to create space, however, is what sets him apart.

Many have tipped him for greatness if he continues to excel at this level.

