

FC Copenhagen manager Stale Solbakken claims Leicester City will 'beg' Daniel Amartey to sign contract extension in two years' time.

Solbakken, who hone his talent of the Ghanaian at the Danish outfit, insists the best is yet to come from the 21-year-old.

The Ghana international joined the Foxes after excelling heavily at Copenhagen and manager Stale Solbakken says Leicester will pray on their knees for Amartey to sign contract extension.

"He had developed into a Premier League player (at Copenhagen)," Solbakken said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"He came here and Kante was playing in his best position, but in two years Leicester will pray on their knees he will sign another contract. He will go in that direction."

By Patrick Akoto



