Christian Atsu feeling great after getting game-time he's been craving for since joining Newcastle United



Christian Atsu says he's feeling great after finally getting the game-time he's been craving for since joining Newcastle United on loan from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed massive plaudits following his sterling displays for the Magpies in their 3-1 win over Brentford over the weekend.

The Ghanaian has won the Toon fans over after his wonder strike secured a 1-0 win over Rotherham United before the international break.

And the Ghana international says he feels great.

He told the Chronicle: 'I am pleased for each and every game I get.

'Everybody would like to play for Newcastle.

'For me, I am getting playing time so I know I need to help the team.

'Like I said, I am happy to be here.

'I am also happy that we won the game on Saturday because you should be grateful for every point in this division.

'For me, it is more game time and that helps me, I look forward to every game.'

Newcastle stormed into a 3-0 lead against Brentford to seal the win by the 49th minute and, while the Bees put up a late scrap, it wasn't enough and United took the 3-1 win.

Atsu reflected: 'In the first half we had a lot of chances and created a lot.

'We could have scored more. We got two early goals but still needed the third to seal the game.'

United will take 5,900 fans to Barnsley tonight with the Toon Army hoping to witness a fourth consecutive win.

He said: 'They are always fantastic home and away. I love playing in front of our fans.

'When they turn up they really shout and cheer us on every game.

'We are so happy with our supporters. It is a nice feeling to be involved.

'The supporters back the players and when we win it contributes to the atmosphere.

'We want to keep the atmosphere good.'



