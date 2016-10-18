Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 18 October 2016 15:10 CET

Ghanaian winger Thomas Agyepong features for NAC Breda reserves in win over Roda JC

Ghanaian winger Thomas Agyepong featured for NAC Bred reserves in their 2-0 win over Roda JC on Monday.

The 20-year-old is returning from an injury he picked up few weeks ago.

The on-loan Manchester United wideman impressed heavily for the reserves as Vinnie Vermeer and Adarabioyo provided second half goals for NAC Breda.

Agyepong was the most dangerous player on the field where he operated from the flanks.

