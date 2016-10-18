Daniel Amartey pays glowing tribute to former manager Stale Solbakken ahead of Leicester City clash against Copenhagen tonight

Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey has heaped praise on Stale Solbakken ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League clash against Copenhagen.

The 21-year-old faces his former club tonight as the English champions seek to continue their fairly stale in their European campaign.

The Ghana international joined Copenhagen from Djurgardens IF.

He subsequently made a £5 million move to the Foxes where he has impressed so far.

And the Ghanaian has paid glowing tribute to Copenhagen manager Stale Solbakken.

"I am very happy to meet my former club," said Amartey ahead of tonight's clash at the King Power Stadium.

"It is nice to see my old friends again, although I don't speak to them regularly now.

"I will talk to the manager after the game. He has been a big influence on my career. He has helped me a lot in Copenhagen. I have a lot to thank him for, but after the game.

"He gave me a chance and he gave me the confidence to play, but I am a Leicester player now and I am focused on helping Leicester get the win.

"We want to do well in the Champions League and our home games are important."

The versatile youngster says he grew up as a player in Copenhagen and matured as a person.

"I think it is good if you can play every position because it can help the team, if you have the quality to play in different positions," said Amartey.

"My manager in Denmark played me in midfield. I had played there in Sweden but I went back to defence when I came to Denmark. Then Stalback spoke to me. He saw me in midfield and defence, and he was going to use me in both positions.

"I had to listen and to focus, and play for the team."

Amartey admits he has found the step up from the Danish Superliga to the Premier League a challenge but his relishing his Champions League experience.

"You can't compare the Premier League to the Danish League because it is such a high level," said Amartey.

"There are so many good players here. Every game is important.

"For my time we have to keep on working, focus, do our best every game and win.

"The Champions League is good. We had a good win against Porto, but after the game we cleared our minds. It was finished.

"I played in a qualifier once for Copenhagen but it is different in the group stages. It is nice."

