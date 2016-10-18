Ex-German U19 defender of Ghanaian descent Lennard Sowah wants to revive career at Hamilton



German-born Ghanaian defender Lennard Sowah wants to revive his career at Scottish side Hamilton Accies.

The former Arsenal youngster is expected to make his Accies debut against Partick Thistle on Saturday after joining Hamilton on a short-term deal.

The career of the full back has not gone on as planned but feels it can be revived at the Scottish side.

'I played for Arsenal's academy and then moved to Portsmouth's youth team. I had a scholarship but managed to play a couple of first-team games, s o it was definitely a great time for me," the former German U19 defender said

'But has my career gone the way I'd have hoped it would since then? Definitely not.

'I've not played as many games as I'd have liked to but that is football.

'However, I'm a person who works hard and doesn't give up. I'm here to do my best.

'I want to kick-start my career. When I came here, I didn't look at the club and think, 'oh, they don't have all the top facilities'.

'I'm here to play football. The ball is round, the pitch is green, I just want to get started. This is an opportunity to get where I want to be.'

He added: 'When I came here in the summer, the other players were great with me and I had a good feeling about the club,' he said. 'I felt at home.

'I couldn't agree on a contract though so I went back to Germany. I had other offers and was actually about to sign for another club.

'But then I got the call to say Hamilton were interested so I chose to come here.

'I've played in England before and I loved the atmosphere and the fans down there. There is so much passion in Britain. The fans will do anything for their clubs and I just love it when you can connect with them like that.

'It's a big opportunity here and I will try to do my best for the team.'

