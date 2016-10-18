Titus Bramble insists former Sunderland teammate Asamoah Gyan has future in England



Titus Bramble has backed his former Sunderland teammate Asamoah Gyan to return to the English Premier League.

Gyan, 30, made a huge impact when he signed for the Black Cats six years ago after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The Ghana international emerged a cult hero at the club, scoring 12 goals in 34 appearances.

But he made a sensational switch to United Arab Emirates side Al Ain after just a season- where he went to score over 80 goals for the Dubai-based side in four seasons.

But Titus Bramble, who is a free agent after leaving Sunderland, insists his former teammate still has a future with the English side.

'I believe Asamoah Gyan still has a future in the English Premier League," he said

"It can be in the Premier League or in the Championship."

Gyan's move to Reading collapsed in August this year.

