2016/17 GPL season tentatively set for December

A key member of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Sometimer Otuo Acheampong has revealed the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season has been tentatively fixed for December 18, 2016.

There were suggestions in the local media that the league will start in 2017 but the Spokesperson says league will follow right after G6 tournament set for November.

Sometimer also revealed that the league will continue to be played during the AFCON 2017 tournament, and will only break if league matches clash with Black Stars games at the tournament.

“The next premier league is supposed to start somewhere on the 18th December. GHALCA sent a proposal to the Premier League Board to play the G-6 tournament before the league starts, and they came back to us with approval.

“As a result, the start of the league has been tentatively fixed for 18th December, while the G-6 is set to be played in November,” he said.

Wa All Stars were crowned champions after the 2015/2016 league season came to a close in September.

Accra Great Olympics, Bolga All Stars and Elmina Sharks are the newly-promoted teams to join the 2016/2017 season and will relish a better campaign.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports