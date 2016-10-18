Ronaldo Wants Coutinho At Real Madrid

Brazil legend Ronaldo says he would like to see Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho join Real Madrid and added that he considers Cristiano Ronaldo to be the world’s best player at the moment.

Ex-Inter Milan and Espanyol playmaker Coutinho, 24, has been linked with clubs including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in recent months but remains under contract at Anfield until 2020.

Asked during an interview on Onda Cero’s “El Transistor” radio show which player he would like to see move to the Bernabeu, former Madrid striker Ronaldo selected compatriot Coutinho.

“I would like to see Coutinho at Real Madrid, the Liverpool player,” Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo, who spent a season at Barcelona prior to his move to Madrid, was also asked to choose between Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar as the world’s best.

“They are three great players,” the 40-year-old said. “I would also include Luis Suarez as he is playing very well. This is the most common question in all interviews — I don’t know if it is just for me, or for everyone, but when we ask this question we forget that they are three great players.

“It is so difficult to choose just one as the best. They are very, very good. At the moment I will choose Cristiano as he is playing for Real Madrid, but we cannot forget how good Messi and Neymar are, and we must respect these players for the entertainment they bring us.”

Ronaldo, who played for Madrid between 2002 and 2007, had issues with form and fitness toward the end of his time at the Bernabeu, with some well-publicised issues with ex- Blancos coach Fabio Capello .

“Capello was not the smartest,” Ronaldo joked when asked about their relationship.

-espnfc