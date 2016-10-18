The Reds derby: Manchester United recorded their worst amount of possession in draw against Liverpool

Manchester United recorded their lowest amount of possession in Premier League history last night as Jose Mourinho's men frustrated Liverpool.

The home side dominated as United needed a pair of stunning saves from David De Gea to earn a point at Anfield.

United had just 35% of the ball as they looked to break up play and silence the Anfield crowd.

That figure was the lowest United have seen in the league since Opta started collecting the data in 2003/04.

However, the Red Devils were clearly happy to take a point and worked hard to keep Jurgen Klopp's side at bay.

Mourinho claimed it was a good point for the visitors.

He said: "It is not the result we wanted but it is a positive result, it is a result that stops a direct opponent getting three points at home so not a bad result.

"The game was difficult for both teams but for longer periods it was more difficult for them than us.

'We controlled the game not just tactically but the emotion of the game, that was probably the quietest Anfield I had and I was expecting it to be the other way.

'I think was a positive performance. We had control of the game - there were two amazing saves by David de Gea it's true but they were out of context.

