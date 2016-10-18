Christian Atsu: Black Stars winger eyes goal in front of fans at St. James Park

Ghana international, Christian Atsu has indicated that he is eyeing his first goal for Newcastle United at the St James' Park.

Atsu, 24 has been in superb form, since joining Newcastle on loan from Chelsea FC and is gradually winning the hearts of the St. James fans, who chanted his name over the weekend.

Christian Atsu, whose only for the Championship side came in an away fixture says he is itching to score in front of the fans at the James' Park.

''I want to score in front of the fans at St James' Park,'' he said.

''It was such a great feeling at Rotherham.

''We'll see what happens at Barnsley. We will fight and work hard for the fans again.

''We want to win every game, but we know we just have to stay focused.''

