Sports News | 18 October 2016 13:40 CET

Harrison Afull adding goal scoring to his defensive display

Ghana international Harrison Afful is beginning to add goals to his game and that is causing problems to opposing defenders.

Afful, has always been a very good defender and is still held in high esteem by fans of Tunisian giants Esperance.

Having scored an absolute cracker to help them win the CAF Champions League, Afful has been discipline and determined to maintain his defensive shape.

But this season the diminutive yet effective right back has scored twice for his club side in the last three games and has won the man of the match twice in that space.

With Ghana struggling to find goals in the absence of Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan struggling regain his swagger in front of goals Afful's contribution at the other end of the pitch will be welcomed.

