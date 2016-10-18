Ex-Kotoko captain Joe Hendricks wants more local players in the Black Stars



eXEx-Kotoko captain Joe Hendricks has urged Avram Grant to invite local players into the Black Stars into the Black Stars ahead of the remaining matches in the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Grant, a former Chelsea manager is under mounting after the side's 0-0 draw against Uganda at home last week.

The 60-year-old has been accused of neglecting local talents and continuously relying on European 'bench-warmers'.

And former Kotoko defender Joe Hendericks has called on the Israeli to hand local players the opportunity at the international level.

'Grant has refused to give local players the chance, I think he has not been fair. I remember he said he will invite any Ghanaian player who scores 10 or more goals for his Club anywhere, so what happened to Latif Blessing who won the goalking with 17 goals,' he told Accra-based Peace FM.

'There are many talent and wonderful players in the League but Grant has just refused to give them the opportunity.

'Even if you are called as a local player, you wouldn't make the first 18 and that is bad. That has been his philosophy ever since he came.

'Even Israel where he comes from, you will agree with me that the National team is solely made up of local-based players, all the players in the Israeli National team play for locally-based Clubs.

Grant, who has four months left on his current deal, has been tasked to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations crown.

