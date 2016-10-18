I have the support of GFA - Avram Grant

Ghana coach Avram Grant is unperturbed about reports calling for his sack stating he clearly has the backing of his employers.

The Israeli boss has seen the Black Stars go through a slump going four games without a win.

There have been several calls asking for the head of Grant but he is clearly focused on the task ahead as he is confident the GFA are behind them.

“I feel from the GFA a lot of support and that is what is important to me. And about the media, everybody holds his own opinion and I know after bad results everybody speaks a lot of things.” Avram Grant told the media.

“Everybody knows what happened before the game against Rwanda and everybody knows what happened now: when players have to buy their own tickets. It’s not professional and things on the pitch are not professional. People with sense in their head will know that preparation is very important and even the coach of Uganda said this.”

Grant will be leading Ghana against Egypt next month in Alexandrea.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports