Juvenile football coach Allotey Pappoe aka Coah Zawa has called for the training of young footballers with the right equipment, techniques and tactics, like Aspire is doing.

In an exclusive interview on injuries in football, he said most injuries can be prevented if players pass the ball on time to avoid unnecessary tackling.

“Even we must use it right size or weight of balls for under 13, under 15 and under 17, we have different cases or sizes, he said.

The former Mighty Victory Colts coach who also handled Samuel Anim Addo’s Sarafina Football Academy said football is his life, and at 59 he is still training young players.

Serving Aspire Football Dreams is something he cherishes and prays to live for another decade to see the project better and at its best.

Pappoe loves the colts, so he is sad that members of the National Juvenile Football Committee are not able to put their acts together for a successful league like in the past.

He played in the colts for mamprobi bold eagles and noble arrics before graduating to Accra great Olympics reserve side, Dade. He traveled to Nigeria and featured for Alamaja Brewaries, ICC Shooting Stars and later joined Dragons of Benin Republic. The 6footer in height was a striker and loves goals, especially taking the leader to unsettle opponents.

After his retirement, he has discovered and groomed players like, Dan Yeboah, formerly of Liberty Professionals, Prince Adico, Foli Adade and Eben Yamsdor, just to name a few.

He confirmed that the Aspire Football Dreams is beneficial, because players are getting the modern technical training from international experts and those who are serious with the training will excel.

His idols are former goal king George Alhassan of Oly, Adolf Armah and Tetteh Chandu, both former midfielders of Accra Hearts of Oak.

According to Zawa, the current standard of Ghana Football is low as compared to the 1970s, and 1980s, because the Black Stars are not winning cups, but money conscious, while there is no local player who can pull crowd like in the past to draw fans to the stadium.

He hinted that as the colts is dying, plans and strategies must to put in place in the districts to encourage good football academies to combine education and sports training for the youth who are interested in football.

Zawa who loves to share his experiences in football, especially spiritual matters said Aspire Football is a good thing to come to Ghana and commended the Ghana Director.