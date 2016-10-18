Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 18 October 2016 09:10 CET

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah crowned Coach of the Year in Sudan

Former Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah has been awarded coach of the year in Sudan.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup Ghana coach was adjudged the overall best coach in the Sudanese top-flight at the end of the season.

Appiah, who manages Sudanese Premier League side Al Khartoum, pipped other contenders including Fawzy Al Mardy who is head coach at title winners Al Hilal Omdurman.

The former Ghana international defender demonstrated top level coaching skills during the season, guiding Khartoum to fifth position on the league log.

The 56-year-old took charge of Al Khartoum in December 2014.

God's ways are better than your ways.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
