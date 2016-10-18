Feature: Footballers Need Manners Not Money

Once upon a time, footballers struggled to meet their ends since they were amongst the lowest earning members in society.

Clubs had the ultimate authority and some even suggested that footballers were treated like a slave.

Times have changed a lot - especially in the last two decades - and the football industry is almost completely unrecognisable from those days.

Footballers now constitute the wealthy segment with even lower division players making well over millions every year. The growing number of fans and allegiances mean that footballers have been able to convert their popularity into money.

Disconnect from Fans

The amount of money in football has been one of the growing concerns amongst the purists. Apart from the obvious disconnect cropping up between players and fans, the money has also made some difficult things take place on a consistent basis. Money represents power more often than not nowadays; when players start to make large sums of it even before they reach financial maturity, it starts to take its toll on their character.

It is not common to see talented teenagers ride to training in expensive luxury vehicles and sports cars; stuff that would normally be associated with a 40-year-old or 50-year-old successful person. Inevitably, these teenagers would be coming from a poor background and the sudden influx of large sums of money makes a lot of difference to the character. Time and time again, several highly talented youngsters have failed to fulfil their potential and have lost their way just as they make a presence in the first team.

True Gentleman of the Game

Sir Bobby Moore is regarded as one of the greatest players for England. Apart from being an icon, after leading the national team to success at the World Cup 1966, Bobby Moore was also held in high regard by fans for his exemplary character. He was a model professional on the pitch and a gentleman off it. It is increasingly becoming rare to find a character like Bobby Moore and money can be blamed for this change.

Fans often tend to prefer sporting heroes who are behaving like a true gentleman even when they have made of millions.

It is inevitable that the richest teams will be backed for the trophies at the end of the game. There is often a suggestion that the game has been flush with too much money. The English Premier League has been a major reason behind the astronomical increase in spending power for clubs, which in turn translates into more wages for players. The TV money for the top four European leagues - Premier League, La Liga, Italian Serie A, Bundesliga - have been on the rise in the last two decades. Initially, the wave of signing mega TV deals only caught amongst the Premier League but it has since spread around Europe.

Progression of Wages

It was not long ago when the game was paying footballers in the region of £20 per week. For long periods in the history of the sport, it remained largely similar. One can even go back to the 1970s when even top clubs like Liverpool offered only £45 per week to players. It was not until the rise of the Premier League that the game witnessed the first player to receive a five figure wage at the end of the week. Back in 1994, Chris Sutton became the first player to earn £10,000 per week.

In the last 20 years, though, there has been an astronomical rise. Clubs have now regularly paying in excess of £300,000 per week for the top players, while the very best like Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba command close to £400,000 per week. While clubs at the top of their game are paying this figure with the backing of TV money, elsewhere in the world it is different with rich benefactors being the primary reason for some mind-boggling numbers.

Yet, all these numbers have been only to the benefit of a select few. Even as the world went through a financial crisis, footballers were cruising around in their Aston Martin's, Bentley's, and Lamborghini's. One cannot have any doubt that they would be repeating the same in the event of another such crisis. They clearly are out of tune with the rest of the world. It is about time footballers had more manners than money, but it is highly unlikely to change will take place in the immediate future.

The introduction of a wage cap has been a much debated topic, but it is unlikely to happen given that smaller teams will feel that it restricts their chances of attracting the top names.

Wrapping it up

When England's World Cup dreams have been shattered in 2016, most people of Britan started questioning the behaviour of the players on the pitch. The excessive wages, the extravagant lifestyles and the lack of teamwork seem to have changed the dynamics of this beautiful sport we all love.

This leads us to one question: do footabllers need to be more elegant?

