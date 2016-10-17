Man Utd, Liverpool Settle For Goalless Draw

Manchester United and Liverpool played to rare goalless draw in their heated rivalry as neither side could find a breakthrough at Anfield on Monday night.

United keeper David De Gea made a few excellent saves as the matchup ended 0-0 for the first time since September 2005, a run that spanned 27 fixtures between the teams.

United started on the front foot but could only manage a few long-range efforts from Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a first half with plenty of hard tackles but few chances at goal.

Liverpool started showing signs of life after half an hour when Jordan Henderson sent a long cross toward Roberto Firmino, but the Brazilian’s header was straight at De Gea.

The second half began with a near-howler from Liverpool keeper Loris Karius, whose poor pass went straight to Paul Pogba, but the Frenchman’s pass to an offside Ibrahimovic ended the threat.

Ibrahimovic then had a clean look at goal in the 55th minute as he met a superb Pogba cross but could not put his header on target from four yards out.

Liverpool responded four minutes later with their first truly dangerous opportunity when Joel Matip played a ball through to Emre Can, who danced around the United defence before striking a low shot that De Gea did well to palm aside.

Daniel Sturridge’s disappointing 100th Liverpool appearance then came to an end as Adam Lallana came on in his return from a groin injury.

Liverpool looked more lively after the substitution and Philippe Coutinho brought the fans at Anfield out of their seats with a long blast that appeared headed for the top corner before an outstretched De Gea made a fingertip save.

With the game still deadlocked in the 77th minute, Jose Mourinho replaced Marcus Rashford with Wayne Rooney, who had started on the bench for the third straight Premier League game.

Antonio Valencia then made an impact at both ends, first with a long sideline run that led to a corner — Marouane Fellaini heading wide — and then with a crucial tackle within his own box to interrupt a one-two between Brazilians Coutinho and Firmino.

But the breakthrough would not come and Liverpool settled for their first goalless draw at home in the Premier League in 33 games, the last coming in December 2014 against Sunderland.

-espnfc