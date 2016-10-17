Ligue 1: US tycoon vows to restore Marseille glory

US tycoon Frank McCourt on Monday officially completed his purchase of Marseille and vowed to invest 200 million euros ($220 mn) to restore the fallen French Ligue 1 giants to their former glory.

The 63-year-old former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers signed the necessary paperwork in Paris having entered into exclusive discussions to buy Marseille from owner Margarita Louis-Dreyfus on August 29.

Louis-Dreyfus took control after the death of her husband Robert in 2009, but despite a multi-million euro investment the club have struggled finishing 13th last season.

McCourt's ownership takes effect immediately with his new club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud, arriving at the team's Velodrome stadium to mark the start of a new era after 20 years under the control of the Louis-Dreyfus family.

"Today a new chapter opens in the great history of Olympique de Marseille," McCourt said in a statement after penning a deal worth 45 million euros ($49.5 mn).

"The challenges which OM has had to face on and off the pitch had a negative impact on fans of the club in recent years," he continued. "We're going to put our club back on the road to glory."

McCourt told French sports daily L'Equipe later Monday he planned to invest "200 million euros over the next four years" in the club.

Marseille football club (AFP)



