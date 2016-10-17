Ligue 1: McCourt turns to Marseille after Dodgers divorce

If new Marseille owner Frank McCourt's turbulent eight-year reign over the Los Angeles Dodgers is anything to go by, fans of the French giants could be in for a bumpy ride.

The 63-year-old Boston-born tycoon, who on Monday completed his purchase of the Ligue 1 side, began his career in commercial real estate in the 1970s, forming a formidable team with his wife Jamie who he had met while studying economics at Georgetown University.

Having built a successful commercial real estate conglomerate under the McCourt Company banner, the couple relocated to Los Angeles in 2004 seeking a fresh challenge in sports franchise ownership.

McCourt had already made an unsuccessful bid for the Boston Red Sox, losing out to the team's current owners led by John W. Henry -- who in turn would later go on to buy English Premier League giants Liverpool.

Following that setback, McCourt's attention turned to the Dodgers, who were then owned by Rupert Murdoch's NewsCorp.

McCourt financed the $430 million purchase of the franchise with a leveraged buyout, loading debt onto the club while using commercial properties in Boston as collateral.

McCourt's purchase of the Dodgers maintained a long family tradition -- his grandfather had been one of the owners of the Boston Braves, who later relocated to Atlanta.

With Jamie employed as Dodgers chief executive, the McCourts set about transforming the franchise's fortunes, with mixed degrees of success. Revenues surge

In the eight-year reign of Frank McCourt, the Los Angeles Dodgers reached the playoffs four times but never progressed past the second round (Getty/AFP/File)

