Ghana Premier League: Ashanti Gold offered for sale

The Chief Executive Officer of the Miners, Kudjoe Fianoo has revealed that plans are being put in place to sell the club to any interested investors.

Ashanti Gold have been complaining of financial challenges, after owners Anglo Gold Ashanti cut its financial responsibilities for the club, due to the fall in world market prices for gold.

Kudjoe Fianoo, who has been under intense pressure from the supporters of the club to quit, after the club failed to defend their title and even could finish in the top has confirmed that there are several proposals, but they will go through the required procedure to settle on one.

'I can disclose to you that Anglogold has put Ashgold up for sale so whoever is interested can come and sit down for talks and if they are able to meet the requirements, the company will accept the bid," he told Adom TV

'As at now, we have received and continue to receive bids from some investors and we will take time to go through and see what comes out of it."

Ashanti Gold established in 1978 as Goldfields and now AshGold have won the Ghana league on four occasions.

