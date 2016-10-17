Michael Helegbe: Ex-Kotoko midfielder on target for Lebanese side

Michael Helegbe's late goal won the day, as his side Salam Zgharta defeated Al Nejmeh 2-1 over the weekend in Labanon.

Al Nejmeh shot into the lead in the 17th minute, but Admon Shehada restored parity in the game before Michael blasted home the match winner in the 78th minute to give Salam Zgharta.

It was his third goal in four matches for the Lebanese Premier League leaders.

Michael Helegbe, who had a long stint with Liberty Professionals, but couldn't win a league title, realised that ambition at Kumasi Asante Kotoko before he returned abroad in his quest to revive his career.

